Shelby gives up to 700hp to the world’s best-selling sports car

Shelby American just published the technical specifications, prices and images of the 2021 variant of the sports car Shelby GT Mustang that has the endorsement and collaboration of the brand and that gives the greatest expression of power to its V8 engines.

2021 Shelby GT Mustang Images

2021 Shelby GT Mustang

Starting with appearance, Shelby gave the Ford Mustang, which is the world’s best-selling sports car, the most aggressive appearance possible with the adjustment of few but very important details.

For example, him 2021 Shelby GT Mustang has a unique hood that features the upper air intakes, a special grill for this sports car, lower diffusers, Le Mans-style stripes throughout the body, side stickers with the name of the car, an oversized spoiler on the trunk and wheels of 20 inch with special Shelby spec tires.

2021 Shelby GT Mustang

Inside, also the treatment is very special in the leather upholstery and its combinations, with the name Shelby embroidery on the headrests and the badges that identify the sports car and applications on carbon fiber for the thousand.

2021 Shelby GT Mustang Images

2021 Shelby GT Mustang

As for the mechanics, Shelby and Ford Performance they worked together to increase the performance of the sports car exponentially. First of all, his suspension with new springs and stabilizer bars that increased its torsional stiffness. Although there is also an optional suspension system of origin Penske.

They also modified the brakes Brembo with front calipers six pistons and rear of four pistons and larger rotors.

2021 Shelby GT Mustang

But the biggest intervention was under the hood, as Shelby modified the V8 that brings the Ford Mustang, to leave the Shelby GT Mustang 2021 with two power ranges: the input that remains with the 5.0-liter V8 now makes 480 horsepower of power and the second option that has a supercharger from Ford Performance which increases the power to about incredible 700 horses.

2021 Shelby GT Mustang Images

2021 Shelby GT Mustang

The 2021 Shelby GT Mustang have a price that starts in 62,310 Dollars but the modification can be made to any Ford Mustang from the models 2018. In this case, the intervention has a starting price from 25 thousand dollars.

2021 Shelby GT Mustang Images

2021 Shelby GT Mustang

FACT

The models Ford Mustang GT Convertible They can also receive this modification and will be equipped with the same roof Speedster that he Shelby Super Snake.

2021 Shelby GT Mustang Images

Shelby Super Snake Speedster