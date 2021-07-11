Sheinbaum’s Revenges

They say that revenge is only the objective of those who feel defeated. The electorate of Mexico City took a toll on their government and the result was a failure that they now seem to take revenge on. In that effort, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, forgets the details of her own triumph, when no one delayed her transition.

Postponing the installation of the transition tables in the mayoralties is a crude attempt to take revenge and that only affects the same electorate, which has already decided to change the political option that Sheinbaum represented. Without the 2,800 million pesos at stake, two years of participatory budgeting cannot be influenced for the benefit of those who have already decided.

As primitive and common as this year for the first time they will deliver the money to the neighbors in their own hands and they want to be the ones to do it and finish off the citizens with a grumble: “that’s how you voted against me.” It is not a personal matter, it is a benefit of those who went to the polls. Either her intention is an act of revenge and a way of not wanting to recognize the result or she forgot that she had from Miguel Ángel Mancera and José Ramón Amieva, who then ruled, the immediate possibility that the transition will be installed. It should be reminded that in 2018 it agreed with the outgoing government to give priority to the budget issue. They had not even granted him the constancy of majority! He began to govern as soon as he won. He even made decisions to cancel even investments.

Why should it be different with opposition mayors? Here is where suspicion is: he is buying time for the defeated to cleanse their pigs of corruption and mismanagement.

There is no valid argument, no reason to postpone. It is morally obliged not to delay and respect the times, sabotaging is not innovating. His motto was crushed under partisan political decisions. Neither innovation citizenship and less rights. Chicanear is not doing justice.

It is de facto making it impossible for the winning mayors to put their signature on the budget they will work with the first year. The federal budget is approved in September. In the case of the local, it arrives in November, so that they are only going to inertially administer one more year of the mayor that the citizen vote won.

The risk: the annual operating plan will not reflect the commitments to the citizens who gave them their vote.

For example, a button: in Álvaro Obregón, Lía Limón has said that in his first hundred days he would seek to illuminate the mayor’s office. Given Morena’s position, it is clear that they will not contemplate that program in the budget. What could happen is that you lose those hundred days in these maneuvers.

What they forget is that in this attempt to avenge those who disrespect it is the citizens. This is a sign of not wanting to admit defeat, of making authoritarian and political decisions of the fifth.

This chicanery of postponing the installation of the transition tables has the objective of continuing to control the city despite and against the decision of the voters, manipulating the budget so that the new mayors are in trouble to fulfill the commitment for which they they were elected, to reach March and that in the consultation for the revocation of the mandate, arguments are generated so that the people do not remove them.

What they overlook is that the electorate did not forget, nor did they forgive, so their revenge may turn out badly for them and on that trip they must begin to throw dirt into the grave they dug with their mismanagement.