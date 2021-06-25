Sheinbaum rules out third wave of covid-19 due to increased infections and hospitalizations in CDMX

MEXICO CITY. The slight increase that has been registered in recent days in both infections and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 does not represent, for now, the presence of a third wave of the pandemic, said the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

He indicated that the increase that occurs -mainly- among people under 50 years of age leads to the fact that they are an age group that is not yet vaccinated or does not have a complete vaccination scheme.

It is not necessary to be alarmed, it is not a matter of alarm in the citizenship, simply of care; And, the issue towards all economic activities is how we continue to reactivate and how, together, we continue to take care of ourselves, while we expand the Vaccination Program; that is – I think – the most important thing in Mexico City at this time, and it is finally what the whole world is looking for, “said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of CDMX.

The capital president said that the increase in hospitalizations is very little and highlighted that currently the number of beds occupied by SARS-CoV-2 patients represents only ten percent of those used last January, which were more of 7 thousand.

The important thing here is that we cannot enter into a process –like the one we had last year– of closing activities because it is just as important to maintain the health of the inhabitants as well as the reactivation of the economy; I mean, how can we be Green? And that is with vaccination and that is with the care of each one of us –for me that is central–; Today we are in Amarillo as a city – just like last week – but we are still on the edge “.

Finally, he said that, as a government, they are prepared in the event of a SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, however, he recalled that currently 52% of the population over 18 already have at least one dose of the anticovid vaccine , what he argued is good news.

The call is to continue taking care of ourselves, to continue Reactivating without Risking, vaccinating and, at the same time, keeping all the important measures that must be kept in the face of the pandemic. “

