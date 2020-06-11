The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, ruled out that the coronavirus infection prediction model in the capital it is exceeded, as noted by the federal undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell.

“We have a model that we present where predictions have not been exceeded, in ours we are in the margin of what was anticipated, but it must be analyzed every day“, Indicated in virtual press conference.

According to the latest report, Mexico City adds 33,173 total infectionsof which 3,999 are active cases; in addition to 4,106 deaths.

Do not miss: Covid-19 peak in Mexico will be next week and epidemic would end in October, predicts López-Gatell

The president explained that some systems to study the spread of the virus use the number of people a sick person can infect, who is called “R zero”.

“If this variable is in one, it is an exponential curve: one infects two and those two infect two others, and so it increases. If the “R zero” is below one, it is decreasing very slowly, “he clarified.

Sheinbaum Pardo pointed out that in cities in China such as Wuhan, where more severe confinement measures were taken than in CDMX, the “R zero” decreased much faster, so that in the capital of the country the decrease in infections is slower.

Projection of hospitalized people and registration of people in this situation; yellow lines are predictions and blue lines are hospitalized. Graphic: CDMX Government.

Regarding the number of hospitalized that has been maintained in recent days, he pointed out that the current numbers of beds occupied correspond to the infections that occurred 15 days before.

“We think that it is decreasing but very slowly given the rate of contagion, and we have to prove it with the responsibility of all, when we move to the scheme that we presented yesterday,” he stressed in reference to the contagion chain tracking plan.

Read: This is how the CDMX plan to contain the Covid-19 will work

“We are going to wait for how it behaves according to the prediction and if the model is not going to be adjusted, so that we can prepare if more hospitalizations are necessary,” he added.

The head of the local Executive recalled that in addition to government monitoring, they have the projections of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).

Likewise, he trusted that the measures contemplated in the localization project and Containment of infections during the new normality helps the capital to change color at the traffic light and a gradual return to activities.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed