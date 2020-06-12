Sheinbaum: Red light could continue after June 15

The Traffic light epidemiological of Covid-19 for Mexico City it could remain red (maximum risk of contagion) after June 15, the date on which it was predicted to resume more activities, revealed the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

During her videoconference this Thursday, the capital’s president stressed that based on data from the Ministry of Health of the CDMX, new cases of coronavirus and deaths due to this virus are still being registered, so the hygiene and protection recommendations must still be followed to avoid further infections.

“Because of the condition we are in, it is difficult to go to the next traffic light, but we have to prepare ourselves. We cannot stay at a red light all the time, the situation in the city will improve, “he confided.

Behavior of the Covid-19 in the capital

Sheinbaum Pardo explained that until Tuesday night there were 3,414 hospitalized patients, 1,174 intubated, with a slight increase in the first case and a decrease in the second, but with a stable situation since May 22.

However, he also warned that vehicular traffic increased in the last seven days, with mobility of 50 percent of what is normally in the city.

He noted that, regardless of whether the traffic light remains red or not, it is analyzed by the federal government and the National Conference of Governors to include tourism as an essential activity, but it will depend on each region, on the number of serious cases of Covid-19 and their hospital capacity.

Doctors will receive an additional break

In turn, the Secretary of Health, Oliva López Arellano, stated that she is on a stable plateau of hospitalizations and intubated people, so it is valued to give an additional day of rest to the medical personnel who attend the Covid-19 hospitals. From Mexico City.

He commented that at this stage there is a significant wear and tear on all health workers who are in the front line of the battle against Covid-19. “They are committed giving the best they have with all their experience, but there is already, in some way, exhaustion. Many of them, unfortunately, despite the contact protection equipment, have been infected. ”

In this sense, he assured that the programming is already prepared in each hospital so that they have that rest, as an additional support, which would start next week, in addition to the transportation offered for their transfers.

He also reported that there are 585 Cuban doctors and paramedics who support the capital government in different tasks to combat the pandemic, including training, advice, protocol analysis and epidemiological work.