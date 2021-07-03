in World

Sheinbaum receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MEXICO CITY.- The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, received this Friday the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against covid-19.

It should be noted that the capital president received her first dose on May 29.

Sheinbaum went to the facilities of the Preparatory 5 of the UNAM, in the Tlalpan mayor’s office, where the day is carried out to vaccinate people between 50 and 59 years old.

