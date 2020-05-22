May 21, 2020 | 7:53 pm

Mexico City authorities began to manufacture their own maximum protection mouthpieces, scarce in the local market, to supply medical personnel attending the coronavirus pandemic.

The capital’s government joined forces with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the company Atfil, which specializes in producing air filters, with an investment of 31.5 million pesos.

The doctors “strongly emphasized to us that there was a difficulty in finding and bringing the famous N95 (masks) that fluctuate in price,” José Bernardo Rosas, general director of development and technological innovation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, told reporters.

Production started this week due to the lack of medical equipment in several hospitals that treat the epidemic, which has left 59,567 confirmed cases and 6,510 deaths in the country, making the capital one of the most affected areas, according to the latest published data. this Thursday.

According to the government, 149 health personnel have died in the midst of the crisis and several hundred have been infected. Unlike cloth masks, the N95 is thicker and provides more protection.

So far, 40,000 specialized masks are being produced a day, which are distributed exclusively to hospitals in the capital, although the authorities do not rule out supplying other health centers in the country.

The Mexican government has agreements with the United States and China to buy specialized equipment, and has received donations from some private companies.

Despite this, there have been protests from doctors and nurses who claim they do not have enough protection material, and some even claim that they have had to buy out of pocket.

Mexico is one of the largest manufacturers of medical equipment in the world, with plants located mainly on the border with the United States, although production is basically destined for export.

Alejandro Ramírez, an academic from the UNAM engineering faculty, who advises the project, said that specifically the n95 mouthpiece has increased between 20 and 30 times its price.