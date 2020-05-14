The official plan for the reopening of the Valley of Mexico, which is working in conjunction with Edomex, will be released next week, clarified the capital president.

The document entitled “COVID19 Proposal for a Reopening Plan in CDMX”, which circulates on social networks and was even published on some news portals, it’s just an eraser, that took place more than a week ago, said the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

At a press conference, he argued that it will be in the middle of next week when the official reopening plan for the Valley of Mexico will be announced, which works in conjunction with the administration of the State of Mexico.

The referred text mentions that from June 1 CDMX would reactivate the activities of the primary sector (agriculture and livestock), as well as manufacturing, steel, logistics and removals with measures of healthy distance and hygiene.

It also indicates that it would be on June 15 when restaurants, department stores would reopen to a third of their capacity, legal services, law firms, religious services, cinemas, theaters, sport without public, banks, financial services, medical consultations and government procedures and services.

Likewise, the writing indicates that in August the face-to-face classes would be resumed in basic education schools and corporate and government offices that do not pay attention to the public.

And to September, the restart of activities in universities, gyms would be considered, massage centers, bars and clubs.

In this regard, the capital president specified that the project to be formally presented, will be done based on the traffic light It was presented Wednesday by the federal government, which consists of four colors: red, orange, yellow, and green.

He explained that to go from one color to another, six indicators will have to be met that were established by the Ministry of Health (Ssa). For example, to change from red to orange, there will have to be a decrease in the number of people hospitalized in the city.

“We could not open if the number of people hospitalized continues to grow. It is also linked to the number of infections; if a person is infected today, if they require hospitalization, it may take five or six or up to 15 days for them to be hospitalized, “he said.

“Even when there is a gap between the number of infected and hospitalized, we could not open economic activities if the number of people who enter hospitals continues to grow,” he added.

The head of government commented that the reactivation program that they are designing for Mexico City and the State of Mexico will be configured in the questions: when the metropolitan area turns orange, what activities can be opened ?; when the metropolitan area turns yellow, what additional activities? until it reaches green.

“And if we are in the green and there are new infections and we turn yellow, then we would make decisions. This is the process of living with this virus as long as there is no vaccine or any medicine that has any therapeutic possibility to decrease the number of seriously ill patients, “he stressed.