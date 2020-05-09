If a person wants to bet on a separation or conflict between the Mexico City government and the federal government, they will be wrong, assured the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, after the publication of the newspaper The New York Times about differences in the numbers of deaths from coronavirus between authorities.

The US newspaper indicated that CDMX would have data of three times more deaths than those officially reported by the federal government and that this led to a confrontation between both work teams.

“Whoever wants to bet on a separation between the Mexico City government and the Federal Health Secretariat will be wrong, We have always been in contact, but more so now, ”stressed the president in a virtual press conference.

Sheinbaum assured that every day for at least three weeks There is a meeting between health authorities at the federal and local levels at 10 in the morning, in which representatives of the Health Secretariats from both levels participate., as well as hospitals and medical centers.

“It’s a matter of reading the note, and I’m not going to question the reporter and the media, putting that we are in conflict or contradiction, lack of coordination, is far from reality, we are in total coordination ”, he indicated.

He said that there is no margin for error regarding the death figures, since all the deceased must have a death certificate specifying the reason for death, if it was by confirmation or suspicion of Covid-19, which determines a local technical committee of scientists that is in collaboration with one of federal level.

“We report on the deaths that are in the city. It is a technical committee that they have to establish if they are associated with Covid-19 or not.

“Not only are we not interested in hiding the information, but quite the contrary, that’s why we opened a transparency portal,” he said.

The president assured that she does not know what the objective of the journalistic publication is, which she will not question, but she is obliged to report that what is mentioned in the note is not what is actually happening.

