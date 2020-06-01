The Head of Government stressed that the measure will only be applied when the City is in “extraordinary moments” such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Faced with the opposition of the PAN and PRD legislators, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, defended his initiative to reform the Austerity Law to reduce the 2020 budget by more than 10 percent without considering the legislature.

In a videoconference, he explained that it is a proposal for extraordinary moments like the one Mexico City is currently experiencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are talking about extraordinary moments in the City and that is why an extraordinary chapter is incorporated in the Law, it is not that the City Government at any time, under any circumstances make these changes. Of course we respect what is established in the austerity law, but we are talking about exceptional moments and transparency and accountability are always going to be there ”

The Secretaries of the Government and that of Administration and Finance, reported that they are already approaching the opposition lawmakers to clarify any doubts, although he recognized that they have the right to cast their vote in the sense that they consider appropriate.

Sheinbaum reports increase in patients hospitalized for Covid-19

During the videoconference on Monday, the Head of Government also reported that there is a slight increase in the number of people hospitalized by Covid-19.

Of friday to sunday, reported that the number of people hospitalized, adding the intubated patients and those requiring medical attention, went from 4,413 to 4,461.

“In the last three days, the last data we are giving is from yesterday, Sunday, 55 thousand were intubated on Friday, 81 thousand on Saturday and 65 thousand on Sunday, there is a slight decrease. In the case of general hospitalized 3 thousand 358, 3 thousand 363 and 3 thousand 396. This implies that in hospitalization, adding the intubated and non-intubated – they are 4 thousand 413, 4 thousand 444 and 4 thousand 461 hospitalized people in Mexico City (respectively from Friday to Sunday), ”he indicated.

The capital’s president emphasized that hospitals converted for the care of patients infected with Covid-19 they will continue to be enabled until the number of people hospitalized decreases.

Currently, he said, the hospital occupation it remains at 65 percent.

“When there is a pandemic, hospitals are reconverting according to the need for hospitalization. Here was a reconversion of very very large hospitals, we are talking about more than 50 hospitals in the City that are dedicated to serving Covid-19 or suspected Covid-19 (…) as long as the number of hospitalized by this pandemic does not drop, hospitals have to maintain “He pointed out.

Sheinbaum called on the citizenship to continue respecting the healthy distance and maintain confinement and emphasized that Mexico City continues at a red light.

Therefore, it requested the population maintain the measures of healthy distance and hygiene and continue to use the use of the face mask, use of gel and hand washing.