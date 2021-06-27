Sheinbaum considers that on June 6 he won a campaign of fear and terror

At the inauguration of the Río de la Piedad-Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza Vehicle Bridge, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, highlighted that what she won in the June 6 elections was a campaign of fear and fear, and assured that the current administration uses public resources for the benefit of the population and not for the enrichment of a few.

What won was a campaign of fear, and fear, of many lies that were told, it was said that in Mexico there is a dictatorship. Is there a dictatorship in Mexico? Look: the first popular consultation that has been held in Mexico will be held shortly, so that people can decide whether or not to judge former presidents. That is not democracy? They said it was going to be the last time that Mexico was going to vote. Do you think that is true? When the president has said many times that it is his 6 years and that what is most defended is democracy in the country, “he said in front of a large group of residents of the area. Today we inaugurate the vehicular bridge that allows access from the viaduct to Zaragoza without traffic lights, improving transfer times. This work, together with the expansion of Galindo and Villa, resolves one of the most serious traffic nodes in the City to access the Airport and the Ote. pic.twitter.com/I3PAUqezvl – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 27, 2021

Sheinbaum asserted “neither fear nor misinformation will be able to win … Mexico City It will always be a city of rights ”and said that it was in the capital where the pension for the elderly began, which is now a nationwide program.

On the other hand, he explained that his administration is investing in improving mobility in the east of Mexico City and the public transport rate has not been increased, because while in the state of Mexico they pay up to 30 pesos in a trip, in the capital maximum 8 pesos are paid.

Last year we reached an agreement with the concessioned transport: so that last year the rate would not be raised, we made a special bonus for fuel for concessioned transport so that the rate is not increased and people can continue to use the transport and this year we are about to do the same. “

For his part, the general director of Traffic Engineering of the Ministry of Citizen Security, engineer Luis Ruíz Hernández, explained that the area of ​​Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza and Río de la Piedad is a nerve center for mobility in the area East of the CityThe cars coming from the Viaduct Miguel Alemán, Periférico, Revolución, among other avenues converge there, so it was essential to start up the bridge to streamline traffic.

The mayors of Venustiano Carranza, José Manuel Ballesteros López and de Iztacalco, Armando Quintero Martínez.

asc