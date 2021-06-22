Sheinbaum considers participation in consultation on former presidents essential

MEXICO CITY.- The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum He considered it necessary for the citizens of the capital to participate on the first of August in the citizen consultation with which it will be defined whether the former presidents of Mexico should or not be prosecuted.

The consultation seems very good to me, given this idea that some have promoted that there is no democracy in the country, since it is the most democratic exercise in the history of Mexico. It is the first popular consultation that is carried out through electoral institutions at this level and it is essential that citizens participate, it seems to me an exercise in participatory democracy and what other issue that is not so important that it presents us with the past and the corruption of the past, in the face of the current situation and the decision of the people whether or not they want to prosecute the former presidents, ”said the local president.

The president of the capital said that they will consult the electoral bodies about the participation that their administration may or may not have in the dissemination of the consultation which will be carried out by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

From my perspective, it is essential that citizen participation is in one sense or another, but that there is citizen participation in this exercise of participatory democracy unique in our country and that will lay the foundations in a fundamental way, not only in terms that this referendum, that this popular consultation, but also what it means what is being asked. So I am calling for participation on August 1 ”, added Sheinbaum Pardo.

Finally, he reiterated that in the transformation of the country what is in the background and what has been promoted from the City Government is a different model where opulence ends, where the ruler governs in an austere way, where he is close to the citizenry. , where corruption is ended and with an economic model that he asserted, the only thing that it generated is enormous inequality.

