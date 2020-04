AN / GH Writing

5 hours ago

To prevent Covid-19 infections from growing exponentially in Mexico City, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, urged not to go to markets, street markets or supermarkets as a family, but to make food purchases by one person. He reported that up to Saturday, April 11, 1,117 cases and 49 deaths were reported in CDMX, and that the number of intubated went from 128 to 265 in 10 days.

