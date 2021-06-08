Sheinbaum calls not to divide citizens after elections

MEXICO CITY.- The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, considered it serious that after the results of the elections on June 6, an attempt was made to divide the inhabitants of the capital.

At a press conference, he argued that his government’s project seeks to end inequalities, and promoting class divisions does not pay for the work that is done in favor of citizenship.

It seems very serious to me that this division scheme is promoted in the city, I have always said it, this city is supportive and what we are looking for precisely is to end these inequalities and not promote them and not promote classism or discrimination, that is not of this city, said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of Government of CDMX.

The president of the capital said that work should be done in favor of the citizens of the capital and indicated that now that the electoral process has concluded, all government actions will be resumed.

He also pointed out that as soon as the triumph of the different mayoral candidates is made official, he will meet with them to outline the joint work plan for the next three years.

