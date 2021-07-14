Sheinbaum before Ebrard’s uncovering

MEXICO CITY.- Given the uncovering of Marcelo Ebrard, who agreed to be interested in running for the Presidency of the Republic in 2024, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum said he respected the Secretary of Foreign Relations, but as well as he said there are more who could seek to succeed Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The president has mentioned Rocío Nahle, Tatiana Clouthier, Esteban Moctezuma, Juan Ramón de la Fuente; to all of them and to anyone who wants to participate at the time in the survey, at the time and, obviously, I respect him a lot and, I think, since anyone has the right to participate in this survey, right? Whether they are part of the Federal Government or not, but, in this particular case, in my case, I am concentrated in the city, “said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government.

During the presentation of the program 500 years of indigenous resistance, the capital president did not want to respond further on the subject after she was questioned if Ebrard Casaubón was ahead of the times and that is that she assured “it will be the great note and we are not in That is why we want the note today to be the debate, the discussion, and the vindication of indigenous women, in particular Malintzin ”.

