Mexico City will offer the virtual festival “De corazón a corazón” through the Cultural Capital of America platform.

To prevent the spread of the Covid-19, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, urged the society to celebrate Mother’s Day at home, and to wait to meet until July 10, when there is a staggered return to daily activities. .

“That we do celebrate all mothers, but that it be by phone, with video calls. That we do not have family reunions, that we wait a bit to make family reunions, ”asked the capital president.

“Let’s celebrate Mother’s Day on July 10… And let’s wait until July 10 to really be able to do the family reunions that we normally do. As we have always said, we do not agree with the consumerism that is generated these days, but what a family reunion really means, “he said.

In turn, the local Secretary of Culture, José Alfonso Suárez del Real, mentioned that the Government of Mexico City will offer the virtual festival “De corazón a corazón” through the Cultural Capital of America platform.

The program includes singers Tania Libertad, Joan Manuel Serrat, Pablo Milanés, Eugenia León, Guadalupe Pinela, Sabo Romo, Gian Marco, Eva Ayllón, Daniela Romo, Nacha Guevera, EME and 160 mariachis.

The virtual activities will begin from 12:00 pm on Sunday until midnight, which includes a serenade for mothers, for which the services of the mariachis who have also been economically affected by the health emergency will be hired.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Economic Development, Fadlala Akabani Hneide, called on the restaurants to only offer four food services in a single address, in order to avoid mass meetings and maintain sanitary measures of staying home and at a safe distance.

“For this May 10, only deliver up to four meals per address and do not contribute to generating any type of mass meeting that puts the lives of family members at risk,” he said.

The president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry in Mexico City, Marco Antonio Buendía, considered that although Mother’s Day is one of the highest sales for the restaurant industry, the change in the July 10 date will benefit sales as the festivities could be extended that weekend.

(Ntx)