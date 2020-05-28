Aquariums ask the capital government to be considered in the same operating category as other establishments such as cinemas and theaters.

The Association of Zoos, Hatcheries and Aquariums of Mexico, A.C. (Azcarm) requested the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, allow aquariums to open their doors during the early stages of returning to the “new normal” after they closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We request that, derived from the traffic light scheme established in the” Gradual plan towards the new normality in Mexico City “, aquariums are considered in the same operating category as other establishments such as cinemas and theaters.

Through a letter, Azcarm proposed that during the orange phase of the epidemiological traffic light, its facilities operate at 50 percent of its capacity, “and it would increase to 60 percent as it turns yellow, until it reaches 100 percent when we can get to the green color of the traffic light ”.

“Our union has collaborated at all times with the government you head, so you can be sure that each and every one of our members will maintain the firm commitment of implement strict hygiene, safety and healthy distance protocols to protect the health of both our visitors and our collaborators“Said the members of the Association.

Some of the health measures they propose are

Facilitate the purchase of tickets online;

Application of questionnaires to visitors to rule out the presence of Covid-19;

Set up temperature monitoring stations;

Constant sterilization of spaces;

Mandatory use of face masks;

Signage inside the spaces to indicate flows and distance measurements;

Apply protection protocols for workers;

Install antibacterial gel dispensers in all your spaces;

Prohibit continuous lines and crowds all access.

“Our spaces, in addition to being places of recreation that they fulfill an important educational and awareness-raising role in the protection and care of the environmentToday, more than ever after the severe confinement, they become ideal places for our community to have contact with life, with our natural resources, in a safe way ”.