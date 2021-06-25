Sheinbaum and businessmen outline economic reactivation agenda

MEXICO CITY.

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, met with businessmen from the capital to establish the Agenda for the Reactivation of Mexico City: employment and well-being, with the aim of continuing with the growth of formal employment in the capital.

Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the following topics were discussed in the meeting with the businesswomen: decrease and increase in digital procedures, dissemination of the decrease in insecurity in the city to provide security to foreign investors, and the start of the campaign to activate tourism and the service sector.

The objective today is to reactivate employment in Mexico City, the different activities, we are going to meet again in a month to take very concrete actions that allow us to advance in this economic reactivation of the City ”, he said.

The local president pointed out the points expressed by the representatives of the construction sector, who expressed their interest in doing some simpler procedures, the possibility that some procedures cease to be annual to be permanent and their opening for the creation of jobs in this area.

Today we meet with large, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, and we present the ‘Agenda for the reactivation of Mexico City: Employment and Well-being’ with the aim of continuing to reactivate the economy, educational, social, cultural activities and above all, employment. pic.twitter.com/34lRNfiO5n – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 25, 2021

We are talking about several sectors, one is the construction sector, they tell us that, even when digital procedures have been reduced, there are still some issues that for them would be fundamental to be able to reactivate, especially social housing in particular with the economic situation that we are experiencing ”, he indicated.

The head of government added that they discussed the possibility of relocating buildings and offices to housing and mixed uses so that in less than a month the decree is in place and can begin to be developed. He argued that he will use his faculty as the capital’s president to streamline changes in land use to reduce paperwork.

There are many powers that the local executive has, which I have as head of government and the idea is precisely at this time of economic reactivation, which is where these powers of the head of government can be used so that all these procedures can be reduced and can start this process, ”he said.

In his speech, the president of the Mexican Business Council and director of Corazón Capital, Antonio del Valle Perochena, expressed his confidence in the current administration and pointed out that the capital’s businessmen are interested in working to reactivate the economy of Mexico City, after the covid-19 crisis.