Sheinbaum acknowledges lack of unity in failure of last election

MEXICO CITY.- The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo He acknowledged that in the last election there was an excess of confidence and a lack of unity that affected Morena in the country’s capital.

During her participation in the celebration for the three years of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the National Auditorium, the capital president said that there was a smear campaign that convinced a sector of the electorate with slander.

Here in the city they were cruel with a dirty smear campaign that was penetrating some sectors of the population who were convinced with lies and slander, but it must also be said that an excess of confidence and lack of unity, as well as various external factors were generating and causing the general result ”, he acknowledged.

Despite the triumph of the opposition in 9 mayoralties, Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that on June 6, Morena in Mexico City won 75 percent of the polls, which is why “it continues to be indisputably the majority force in the city” and the triumph of the opposition will not be permanent.

I am convinced that this result will not be sustained for long, because lies and deception are always doomed to failure and what they represent is corruption, discrimination and classism ”, she assured.

The president expressed that the Fourth Transformation is a new way of governing, without privileges and based on austerity, led by a “great statesman and democrat”, referring to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

At the end of her speech, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo was applauded and celebrated by the militants, and they even shouted “president” in advance of the 2024 electoral process.

