Abdullah Al Thani, owner of Málaga, continues with his particular delirium. The Qatari sheikh, now removed from the management by Justice due to various alleged crimes, asked this Thursday for a “International research” for what happened in the quarterfinal round of the Champions League 2012-13 against Borussia Dortmund (3-2), on the seventh anniversary of a match in which the malaguistas felt hurt by the refereeing.

Al Thani, removed from his duties since a Malaga court ordered the club’s intervention on February 19, assured in his Twitter account that “Everyone knows what happened against Malaga” in that meeting in Dortmund, where this German team eliminated Málaga with a controversial goal in added time. “This is a gang game and we ask to open a clean and transparent international investigation. We ask for justice and respect for Malaga. It was a black day for football in the world, “said the Qatari sheik, who usually remembers what happened on April 9, 2013 at Signal Iduna Park on each anniversary of that game, pointing to UEFA.

Black day for football in the world #The_Black_day 4/9/2013 🌑 pic.twitter.com/EJ3TeuTJgL – Abdullah N Al Thani (@ANAALThani) April 9, 2020

Al Thani, president of Málaga until the club’s judicial intervention when investigated for alleged unfair administration and misappropriation, accompanies his tweet with two images of the offside goal of the Brazilian Felipe Santana, who was 3-2 for Dortmund and eliminated the malagueños in the extension. Also attach another image with the following message: «04-04-13. The day soccer was humiliated and trampled on by a body called UEFA », whom he labels in his writing, as well as FIFA, the Spanish Football Federation, LaLiga and the ‘Champions League’.

In that match, Málaga, after 0-0 in the first leg, had won the tie 1-2, but in added time Borussia Dortmund scored two goals, the last of them, the work of Felipe Santana, in an offside that Scottish referee Craig Thomson did not point out. Before, Joaquín had overtaken the Malaga players and then tied the Polish Lewandowski, and on the restart the Portuguese Eliseu Pereira put Málaga ahead before until, at the time of lengthening, two goals from the German team, one from Reus and the quoted from the Brazilian, they gave him the pass to the semifinals.