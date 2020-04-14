There is still no return date for the competition, although work continues with the aim of bringing football back and thus ending this season. Thus, the clubs begin to consider returning first to training and then to the playing fields. When that happens, many soccer players who pass the confinement in other countries will have to return to Spain. For it, Almería sheik Turki Al-Sheikh has in mind to use his private jet.

As reported by La Voz de Almería, the Saudi has ordered his plane to be prepared, when possible, to take back to the Almería city the players and managers who are outside our borders at the moment. Economic power is not lacking for the sheik, owner and president of the rojiblanco club, who has neither spared efforts nor seems to be doing so. In fact, he recently made donations of over a million euros to fight the coronavirus in Almería.

Two players outside of Spain

A pandemic that has stopped football until further notice. However, Turki Al-Sheikh wants to have everything ready for when the competition returns, which is why he has asked that they prepare their private plane to ‘repatriate’ players and managers. At the moment there are two footballers who pass the confinement outside our borders, the English Appiah, who is in Nottingham, and Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, which is in your country.

But the private plane will go around the world, as it will also take the CEO and CEO back to Almería. Mohamed El Assy, who is in Egypt as well as Yazeed A Altwyjri, club vice president, and Mostafa Yilmaz, Deputy Secretary. On the other hand, Mario Silva, director of the Almería Academy, and João Gonçalves, member of the technical secretariat, are in Portugal, as well as the rest of the technical staff of the Almería branch…