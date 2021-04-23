Sheffield United host Brighton and Hove Albion

04/23/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The Sheffield receives this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. the visit of the Brighton in the Bramall lane during their thirty-third game in the Premier League.

The Sheffield United looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the thirty-third day after suffering a defeat against him Wolverhampton Wanderers in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the competition began, the hosts have won four of the 32 matches played so far in the Premier League, with a streak of 17 goals in favor and 56 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Brighton and Hove Albion reaped a zero draw against the Chelsea, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. To date, of the 32 games the team has played in the Premier League, they have won seven of them with a balance of 33 goals for and 38 against.

As a local, the Sheffield United he has won three times, been defeated 12 times and has drawn once in 16 games played so far, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. At the exits, the Brighton and Hove Albion has a balance of five wins, six losses and five draws in 16 games played, so the players of the Sheffield United They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have met before at the home of Sheffield United, in fact, the numbers show a tie in favor of the local team. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in December 2020 and the result was a draw (1-1).

Analyzing their position in the Premier League qualifying table, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Brighton and Hove Albion is ahead of the Sheffield United with a difference of 20 points. At this time, the Sheffield United it has 14 points and is in twentieth position. For his part, Brighton and Hove Albion it has 34 points and occupies the sixteenth position in the classification.