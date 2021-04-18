Sheffield certify their relegation to the Championship

04/18/2021 at 12:07 AM CEST

From being the revelation team of the Premier last season, to certifying the relegation to the Championship in this one. This is how Sheffield looked after falling by the minimum against Wolverhampton (1-0). With only 14 points in 32 games, the team that leads Gavin smith he sentenced his future to six days before the end of the championship.

An action manufactured by the Adama Traoré and culminated by the Brazilian Willian jose gave the victory to Wolverhampton against Sheffield United (1-0) in the thirty-second day of the Premier.

The box Nuno Espirito SantoAway from the European positions and settled in the middle of the classification, he had more difficulties than expected to beat the bottom player at the Molineux Stadium, who conceded his fifth defeat in a row and became a Championship team, the second category of English football. .

The ‘wolves’ did not manage to break the balance until game time with an Adama internship that culminated Willian jose, former Real Sociedad player, who, first, hit and beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Wolverhampton added their second win in a row after the one against Fulham and left behind the bump that kept them from the top. He had accumulated five games without winning the set of Nuno. Sheffield is nine points behind the salvation that Burnley marks.

For its part, the Norwich City of the Argentine Emiliano Buendía confirmed a few hours earlier his promotion to the Premier League, a season after relegation from the top flight of English football. His fifth promotion to the Premier became official after Brentford and Swansea failed to win this Saturday, so the German’s men Daniel farke they can no longer fall from promotion positions.