Sheathed in leather, Chiquis Rivera elevates her charms | Instagram

Beautiful and in leather! The famous Chiquis Rivera decided to give her followers a gift on Instagram by sharing a photograph in which she sheathed and raised her charms in leather. The daughter of Jenni Rivera She showed her beauty and coquetry dressed completely in black.

It seems that this was an outfit selected for a night out, Chiquis Rivera selected leather leggings that became a second skin for her voluptuous hips and legs and raised her curves to look even more spectacular for her fans.

The singer and also a composer, she accompanied her leggings with a rather peculiar blouse, made up of a net and little beards, which should show a lot of her skin and complemented her outfit with black boots.

The interpreter of Cheer up and you will see she posed with one hand on her head and with the night as her accomplice, the lights of the city are seen in the background trying, unsuccessfully, to overshadow her enormous beauty.

Lupillo Rivera’s niece apparently had a very good night, since she made reference to it in the description of this photograph that she decided to share on her official Instagram account.

But last night … , was the brief that the businesswoman wrote about her publication.

The picture of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image It was shared a day ago and has exceeded 90 thousand reactions on the famous social network, while his comment box was filled with expressions such as “very beautiful”, hearts, kisses and others.

Lorenzo Méndez’s ex has been quite active in her social and work life even after their separation. Many women have taken the young woman as an example of what a strong, independent woman is that does not allow herself to be broken despite adversity.

Jenni Rivera left while still in conflict with Chiquis, so many thought that the singer would not have the support of her mother’s followers; However, the loyal fans of the Diva de la Banda have embraced Janney Marin Rivera like Jenni herself and her success is a constant in her career.

Rivera has proven to be a very active and hardworking woman, she has been in constant movement as a businesswoman, model and in the world of music, in which she has chosen to follow in the footsteps of her mother in the Mexican regional and even obtained a Latin Grammy. .

Upon obtaining the aforementioned award, much was said about the star having paid to receive the Latin Grammy; However, Chiquis knows that he will always give something to talk about and decided that the criticism would not overshadow his happiness for obtaining this recognition.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter wore that night more than splendid with a spectacular black dress full of glamor and with a tremendous neckline that highlighted her beautiful legs and curvy figure. To complement her elegant outfit, the American personality came with a hairstyle in the Marilyn Monroe style and looked like never before.

Recently, the news emerged that Chiquis Rivera could be giving himself a new opportunity in love, this after some photographs emerged next to Emilio Sánchez, Becky G’s photographer, her friend and colleague, and some other friends.

Although Chiquis and Emilio were not captured in an affectionate way, they assure that it is not the first time they have been seen together and that it could be their new boyfriend; The young man has begun to comment on the singer’s Instagram posts, something that has reinforced the rumors of a new romance.