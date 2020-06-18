Sheamus’ renewed return.

Stephen Farrelly (Sheamus) has had an excellent fan rated fight on Backlash 2020, despite the fact that the previous promotions before the match were not those expected to generate that great expectation. Yesterday’s fight was exciting and very pleasing to many. To this we can add that both Sheamus how Jeff Hardy are driving them and generating the attention they deserve not just for being the ancient superstars in WWE but because they are considered legends.

The return of Sheamus It has become a positive aspect since it was considered that due to the injury he had in 2019 that caused a concussion, it was believed that his health was very delicate and several fans saw that his return would be very difficult. It is worth mentioning that Sheamus He had one of his best moments as world champion in pairs with Cesaro formed as the team The Bar and considered one of the best teams in pairs of WWE.

If we consider the background before being part of The Bar, Sheamus had great fighting being Mr. Money In The Bank in 2015 and for the third time in his career, heavyweight world champion making his contract against Roman Reings in Survivor Series. After that event, in 2016 he had a great rivalry with Cesaro that led them to have spectacular matches.

Since his return we have seen a Sheamus that he is recovering that essence of the past that catapulted him into one of the strongest stars on the roster of the WWE and his role as heel reminds us of that fighter who made his presence felt in the ring having a secure, credible role and earned the respect of rivals and fans of the WWE.

We are all eager to see the rivalries and stories in the new return of the Celtic warrior that will provide in each show of WWE and check if his return will be to re-establish himself as one of the most successful stars in WWE Or it will be so that we still continue with the wait and the desire to see that moment again.

