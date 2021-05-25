She would celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary when she found out that her husband was unfaithful to her because of an unusual newspaper ad

One woman revealed how she found out that her husband, with whom she had been in a relationship for 10 years, was cheating on her with another woman. In a sequence of videos on TikTok, a user identified as Ami Addison said that one day, while reading the local newspaper, in the section where the births of babies are announced, she came across her husband’s name by chance as one of the happy parents of a newborn.

“One week before our 10th wedding anniversary, I was in my office and decided to read the newspaper. At that time the names of the newborns were published in the newspaper, who the parents were, the sex of the baby, the year he was born and the hospital. I saw my husband’s full name. I knew it was about him, because he has a very unusual name, and that of a woman ”, the story began.

“So I looked at the website of the hospital where they also publish photos and names of the babies: they registered him with his first and last name, indeed, They had a baby a few days ago! But not only that, they had had a girl a year and a half before that. Obviously she was angry, ”she said.

According to her, she had to remain silent for several days until she found enough evidence to prove that her husband was indeed living in a parallel relationship and to be able to confront him. “I spent all of Wednesday (the day he found out about the infidelity) doing investigative work as CSI (Crime Scene Investigation – the series) and I managed to find out where this woman lived,” he said.

The next day, after her husband left for work, she took her 3 children to primary school and after that she went to a hotel with them, although the house was in her name, but she tried to protect them. After she checked in, she stopped by the woman’s house and that’s when she discovered her husband’s car parked on the street. “I went to our house, packed all her things, went back to the girl’s house and threw all her belongings on top of the car. That day it was raining torrentially ”, he said.

When she returned to the hotel, she said, he called her “like nothing” and the first thing he asked her was “where is your car?”. “He as if nothing said: ‘In the parking lot of my work’. ‘Really?’ I said, ‘you should go see your car and then give me a call,’ ”he elaborated.

Addison said that, as expected, she divorced her then husband and that he tried to deny the relationship he had with the girl on the grounds that he was at a friend’s house. “So I told him, are you so shit … are you going to deny your children?”, He recounted and said that the other woman with whom he had come to speak She assured him that she knew he was married, but that she had no problems with it and that “she was very sure of the 5-year relationship she already had with him.”

In the 10 years they were married, the woman said that she never mistrusted her husband because “he worked a lot”, He even told her that he worked overtime that ended up being inexplicable. Also that there were days when his phone ran out of signal, but he always had an argument, and that’s why she always trusted his version.

“He told me that he loved me and that the babies had been a mistake on his part, but that he didn’t want to hurt the other girl and that he would be able to leave his babies for me. I told him that spoke to the kind of person he was: a piece of shit… ”, he pointed out.

Finally, the woman who explained the whole story in 21 parts on the social network, revealed that 7 years later she sat down with her ex for dinner and that he tried to win her back, even proposed to her again, but that she obviously rejected . He also asserted that After the divorce, her husband demanded financial compensation for the time they had been together.

