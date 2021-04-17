She wore a great body, Maribel Guardia shone in her evening dress | INSTAGRAM

Dazzling was the appearance and leadership of the charismatic Costa Rican Maribel Guardia in the Latin American Music Awards of this year, where she wore a fantastic super elegant evening dress, with which she highlighted all her physical attributes to the maximum.

It all happened on the night of this past Thursday, April 15, when the sixth installment of the “LATINAMAS”, in which the best of Latin music heard throughout the American continent is awarded, great luminaries paraded through the red carpet of the awards ceremony, but it was our beloved Maribel who ended up capturing all eyes wearing her tiny waist with her sophisticated and attractive outfit.

This charming dress, from designer Mitzy, It is a total work of art, made with the best fabrics, and all kinds of materials, with which the singer highlighted her favorite areas of her splendid physiognomy, since there are translucent areas throughout the dress, which are accentuated at her waist , the back and of course, we knew that it would not cover those legs of steel that everyone enchants.

Similarly, always radiant, the pretty model, mentioned that she went to the venue to pay tribute to her late ex-husband, the famous Mexican singer-songwriter, Joan Sebastian, dedicating an emotional message to him in his memory.

“I am here to celebrate the Poet of the people, our dear Joan Sebastian. I will never forget the moments we share, first as a great love, we made soap operas, we sang together and then as a close friend until the last day, ”said Guardia.

He also mentioned that, thanks to the fruit of his love, his son Julián was born, and he recalled the pride with which the singer defended work in the fields and the love he had for horses, he continued with his words mentioning that “Joan was a A simple, natural man, he loved freedom, the countryside, riding on a spectacular horse like every good man from Guerrero ”.

Finally, the host added that her ex-husband wrote many songs, some that managed to catapult her career, as well as those of other singers, since it must be remembered that the King of Jaripeo created songs that were performed by various artists, including Ana Barbara.