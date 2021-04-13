She went to the weigh-in in lingerie and ended up disfigured!

The fight they starred in Ebanie Bridges Y Shannon courtenay, without a doubt, it is nominated as one of the best of the year. And not only because of what they showed above the ring, which was high-flying, but also because of all the seasonings that the previous one contained. Courtenay ended up staying with him world bantamweight title, but the result is merely anecdotal.

The interesting thing was to see how the face was, at the end of the fight, to Bridges, who had been harshly criticized for showing up to the weigh-in in lingerie. The Australian finished with her left eye purple and inflated as if it were a balloon.

Courtenay and Bridges, in the preview.

The Sydney-born boxer, questioned by many colleagues – one of them was her rival – who They accused her of having gotten the fight due to her operated breasts and marketing that generated his weigh-ins in underwear, he knew how to take advantage of the criticism to sell the fight. And it proved more than up to the task.

“There are women who gave everything to get to where we are now boxers and not so that we have to talk about underwear. I have a 14-year-old daughter and I want to talk about my work, not showing off my body,” Courtenay had sentenced.

So I was left with Bridges’ face.

Bridges managed to endure the ten rounds against the great favorite and ended up falling on the cards by unanimous decision of the jury but, Due to the attitude of continuing to the last consequences despite having his entire face disfigured, he closed several mouths. Once the fight was over, both boxers took a photo together.

The two fighters, with good vibes. Photo: MatchroomBoxing.

