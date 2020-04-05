A woman went to the police station to denounce her ex-partner for gender violence. As she was afraid, she was accompanied by her brother-in-law, but what nobody imagined is that in addition to taking the complaint, the one who would end up accused would be the brother-in-law. Why? For violating social, preventive and compulsory isolation.

As indicated to Infobae Judicial sources, everything happened on Friday night when a 29-year-old woman, mother of two children, went to the police station of La Mujer de San Justo to make a complaint. There, the young woman – whose name this medium will not publish – assured that since August she was separated from the father of her children, an employee of the same age.

According to the complaint, on Wednesday morning the man appeared at his home. He kicked the door open for her. Aggressively, she threw out the person who was accompanying her. He closed the door and grabbed her by the hair. He started punching her on the head as she threw herself to the floor and screamed for help. Neighbors started yelling at the man to leave her alone.

During the hours after the attack, her family tried to convince her to make the report. She doubted, she was afraid, but her relatives insisted that this could be repeated more violently. Finally, the young woman agreed. Her brother-in-law accompanied her to the police station on Friday, around 7:30 p.m. Then they waited for them to attend them and the young woman told what had happened to her. Thus, it was requested that, within the framework of the accusation, a precautionary measure of exclusion from the home and the security perimeter be ordered.

However, what no one expected is that in addition to the complaint that was opened against her ex-partner, the brother-in-law who had accompanied her would also end up accused. The accused is called Sebastián Rizzo and the complaint, to which he agreed Infobae, He specifies that he is being charged precisely for having violated the quarantine to go to the police station.

This was stated by the service officer of the San Justo Women’s and Family Police Station. “In compliance with an order issued by the Executive Power and its protocol of action, after having received a complaint from the lady (…) a complaint for injuries was filed with the intervention of UFI 2, it is verified that it is accompanied by her Brother-in-law who refers that he accompanied her to file the complaint, since the complainant turns out to be independent, she does not have health problems, motor problems or illness that prevents her from wandering or moving on her own.

In this way, the police report continues saying that his brother-in-law was asked for identification, who identified himself as Sebastián Rizzo and gave your personal data. He also replied that he was not abroad, had no contact with people who have recently returned to the country, and does not have symptoms compatible with COVID-19.

“Regarding their permanence and circulation in the area,” it is pointed out, Rizzo “could not demonstrate any circumstance that justifies his presence there. He only stated that he is accompanying the complainant without this being a justification ”nor is it foreseen within the exceptions of compulsory social isolation. “By virtue of what is narrated in this act, we proceed to notify that he is accused of an infraction of article 205 of the Penal Code, pending before the Federal court number 3 of Morón,” he added.

That article of the Penal Code punishes with “imprisonment from six months to two years, which violates the measures adopted by the competent authorities to prevent the introduction or spread of an epidemic. ”

As you could know Infobae, only on Friday, the day the complaint against this man was formalized, the Morón court received more than 300 complaints for violation of the mandatory isolation decree. In the country, meanwhile, the federal forces numbered until Saturday more than a million people controlled and notified, and another 27,700 violated or detained.

Since the quarantine began, domestic violence did not decrease, but fewer complaints were registered due to the difficulties of filing them. That is why different ways were enabled to make it more accessible (number 144 or by WhatsApp messages at 11-2771-6463, 11-2775-9047 and 11-2775-9048). As he had stressed in an interview to Infobae Analia Monferrer, director of the Office of Domestic Violence of the Supreme Court of Justice, “if a woman has to make a complaint, she can go out because situations of force majeure are excepted from isolation and domestic violence is one of them ”.