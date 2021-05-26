She went on a visa appointment to Mexico and was not allowed to return to the US: a “dreamer” lives a nightmare

A young “dreamer” lives a nightmare since she traveled to Mexico, a country from which she left at the age of seven and to which she returned to obtain her visa, which was denied, and from there she struggles to return to her family in the United States, which consider your home.

“I’m not going to lie, but sometimes I feel desperate, scared, and alone.Ana Rafael Cruz said in a message on her Facebook page, where she asks beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program like her to seek a second opinion if they are recommended to return to their country to apply for your visa.

Ana, who has two jobs to pay for her studies, one of them in a veterinary clinic in Massachusetts, where she lives, traveled to Mexico for an interview about her visa requested by her American husband after they got married, after her lawyer assured her that he had nothing to fear.

“The day I was on that plane, about to cross into Mexican territory, I shed a couple of tears because I was very afraid. Fear not only because it was the first time I was traveling alone, but because I was entering a different country that I do not remember at all “he said in his message, published on May 18.

However, during his interview at the US consulate, he was informed that his visa was denied on the grounds that he had two illegal entries to the United States, when he was 7 and 10 years old, and that they would not allow him to return until May 2031.

Ensures that at that time, “I could not think, speak or breathe.”

As her twin sister María Rafael told Efe, they emigrated with their mother when they were 7 years old, fleeing domestic violence. They are now 25 years old and both are DACA recipients.

He indicated that his sister is in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, with his father’s family, whom he does not know well, and that he communicates occasionally through WhatsApp only when there is a connection, as happened today.

“It is very bad (of spirit). We try not to cry in front of her to give her support, but she is anxious, very sad. He does not want to think that he is going to stay there for ten years “, said María, and explained that at age 10 they returned to Mexico due to the seriousness of their grandmother and returned due to the violence in the country.

After getting married, Ana’s husband requested a visa for her before the immigration authorities, but the covid-19 pandemic delayed the process.

His family struggles with the support of several officials, including Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Representative Lori Trahan, and the New York Governor’s office, Andrew Cuomo, who offered their help so that he can return soon.

“May God hear us. We have done a lot on our part ”, commented her sister and regretted that her mother“ feels horrible and cries a lot ”.

“He says that he would change places with my sister and that he regrets what he did (having entered the United States illegally). But we are grateful to our mother. He had various jobs and he made sure we were fine without help from the government. It hurts my heart to feel like this because it is the system that has failed my sister, not her “, he claimed.