She was looking for food in the garbage and ended up becoming a supermodel

A great story of overcoming that seems to have been taken, literally, from a fairy tale, has caused great commotion among Internet users who have already had knowledge of it, because there is no doubt that a stroke of luck that can change your life completely can come to you at any time.

A 23-year-old girl from Brazil named Ana dos Santos Cruz had a very complicated past some time ago. The so-called “Brazilian Cinderella” She has a 3-year-old son whom she had to carry on alone because her partner was at home.

Ana didn’t have a job so he had to search for food among the garbage in order to feed herself and her little one. In addition, he separated those things that were still functional to be able to sell them and thus obtain a little money.

One day rummaging through the garbage dos Santos was found a wallet in very bad condition and inside which were a series of checks destined for the Barretos Oncological Hospital in Brazil and that in total they added about $ 52,000 dollars.

Without thinking, the young woman took the checks to the hospital director, who did not give credit to what was happening because they still had their value and the wallet had been stolen days before Ana found it.

Grateful for Ana’s gesture, The director of the hospital told the story to various media, who immediately undertook the task of looking for her to interview her, leaving several of them astonished at her beauty.

Immediately, they were given the task of doing a makeover to Ana which served so that the woman was hired to be the image of a well-known shopping plaza. This led her to be hired by a professional modeling agency and in a few months she became one of the most sought after in the firm.

With the money your new job has given you, dos Santos Cruz indicated that he plans to use it to start a university career in a nursing school and thus be able to give a better life to your child.

