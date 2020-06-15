After several months of dealing with the rumors of a marriage crisis and that their relationship was in the eye of the hurricane, actress Marlene Favela finally confirmed that she is separated and asked for a divorce from her husband and father of their daughter, George Seely. , whom he married in December 2017.

The protagonist of the famous melodrama « Wild Cat » published an 11-minute video on her Facebook account, to clarify the rumors that have been generated around her marriage. The actress made it clear that this will be the last and first time that she refers to the matter.

“Many versions have been handled and many things have been handled in this regard. I want to tell you that I am separated, I did ask for a divorce, and I want to share this with you because I do not want you to continue inventing things, ”said the actress, revealing that she married deeply in love and felt that it was time to start a family.

He also made it clear that his return to soap operas was not the reason for the separation.

« I want you to know that me relationship did not end because I wanted to return to the middle of the show, I would never have put my family at risk for any job (…) or for something that my husband did not think so, so I wanted to clarify that, « said Favela.

The actress of « Against Wind and Tide » made it clear that she will not apply for alimony and will continue to take care of her daughter since she was born and that it is not because her father does not want « or does not interest her » but rather « at this time her situation it is not allowed « , which shows that the Australian businessman would be in some economic problems.

On why Bella’s dad deleted all posts from his Instagram account, the interpreter said that human beings react to these situations differently, everyone takes this differently « I have not done it because I will not erase history, that belongs to my daughter, that is hers ».

To finish off the 42-year-old beauty made a strong statement hinting that the culprit of the break was the Australian, but without confirming anything.

« Whatever he has done he has already paid because he was left without the opportunity to be with his daughter and his wife (…) for me I did what I had to do to save my family« He emphasized.

Likewise, the soap opera star indicated that she will not fight with her ex-partner for the custody of her daughter, nor will she prevent her from seeing her.

In closing, she explained that she has already experienced a “painful duel”: “I will not make any more statements, even if they go out and say more things (…) I already lived my mourning, I lived it in silence because it was not public, it was painful and today I am a woman who is cured and I am calm (…) I wish him the best, a full and happy life « .

A spectacular wedding

Favela married in late 2017 at a hacienda located in San Juan del Río, in Querétaro (Mexico) and then they continued with the celebration in the garden. The ceremony worthy of a fairy tale was celebrated by her family and friends, even the Dominican communicator, Luz García, was part of the procession.