She was chased by a man! Kendall Jenner is harassed

Los Angeles police recently informed the model Kendall Jenner that a 24-year-old had taken a trip with the intention of hurt her and it is for that reason that he requested a restraining order against the man.

Kendall, who is the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, learned from the police that a man named Malik bowker, The 24-year-old had made a long journey to get to California, where Kendall lives, with the intention of buying an illegal firearm to proceed to assassinate her and then take his own life.

Faced with the warning, the model requested the Restraining order and a medium had access to the official documents of the lawsuit and that they ensure that Bowker is currently being held in a psychiatric center, but that he will leave the hospital at any time.

The outlet added that Jenner is of course terrified and suffering from anguish and anxiety after learning of Bowker’s intentions.

At the moment, the only thing that can give the model peace is that on her property there are several security guards watching over her well-being and that the restraining order granted by the judge dictates that the man who tries to take her life must stay at least 90 meters away from her.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment it is not clear if he is considering selling his property after doing the same with his previous house in 2017 after facing a series of similar scares.

On the other hand, Kendall has complained on many occasions that the paparazzi habit of photographing her outside her property, including details in those photographs later published by the media that allow her to guess her address, has contributed to putting her in a grave danger.

Apparently the threats from mu3rt3 she receives are frequent, so Kendall is experiencing great emotional anguish and anxiety.

Unfortunately it is not the first time that the Kim Kardashian’s half-sister you must live such terrifying experiences.

In fact, already in 2018, he filed a five-year restraining order against a stalker who appeared at his home several times and two years before, he had to testify in court for another similar accusation.

And although lately she had seen her happy, calm and even wanting to be a mother as she had declared, these incidents undoubtedly keep her from peace.

The truth is that Kardashian Jenner family It is undoubtedly one of the most mediatic and scandalous of today.

This is because family members often publicly disclose their private information on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” of which they are the main stars.

However, it was recently on the Ellen DeGeneres show who was chosen to reveal hidden secrets of a family member, we are talking about Kendall Jenner.

Kris jenner, a media personality, like the rest of his family, rose to fame starring in the reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in which his children also participated: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Robert, Kendall and Kylie .

Apparently gossip is never enough, since at any moment an old secret can come out to the public, or in the case of Kris, she herself will expose it on a television program with a very high rating.

The celebrity confessed to one of the most watched programs on American television that one of his daughters would have had a relationship with Harry Styles.