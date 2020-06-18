Vera Lynn attends the commemoration of the Battle of Britain in front of the Churchill War Rooms in London, Britain, on August 20, 2010. (. / Luke MacGregor / file)

British singer Vera Lynn, the popular “girlfriend of the armed forces” who helped maintain the morale of the soldiers during the WWII, died at 103, his family announced Thursday.}

During the war and much later, Lynn made the crowds sing, smile and cry with unforgettable songs like “We’ll meet again” (We will meet again) and « The White Cliffs of Dover ».

« The family is deeply saddened by the announcement of the death of one of Britain’s most beloved artists at the age of 103. », their relatives affirmed in a statement.

Lynn is famous for having raised the morale of British troops during World War II, traveling to Egypt, India or Burma to act before the soldiers.

Lynn had the appeal of a person without a diva pose, reminding the military of the people they had left behind.

« I was someone they could associate with, » he once told The Associated Press. « I was a normal girl. «

The singer, who started acting at age seven, she hosted a radio show from the BBC very popular during the war called « Yours truly » in which he sent messages to British troops abroad and performed the songs they requested. The half-hour show kicked off during the coveted space after the Sunday night news.

It is known worldwide for « We’ll Meet Again », a song also quoted in a song by Pink floyd and recently rescued during confinement against coronavirus in the UK.

Lynn had thought that war would condemn her chances of success.

« When the war started, when it declared, I thought, ‘Well, there goes my career.’ You know, I will end up in a factory or in the army or elsewhere, « he recalled. “You imagined all the theaters closing, which did not happen except when the sirens sounded. And everyone, if they wanted, could stay in the theater and the show would continue. ”

In September 2009, long after his retirementLynn topped the British album chart with a collection of best hits titled « We’ll Meet Again: The Best of Vera Lynn. » It reached number 1, despite competition for the release of remastered Beatles albums.

The singer-songwriter and actress was baffled as she became the oldest living artist to top a British music chart.

In March, just before my 103rd birthday in a pandemic, Lynn had encouraged the population to regain « the same spirit that we had during the war. »

Queen Elizabeth II borrowed the title of her famous song during a speech in April to give hope to the confined British.

« Better days will come, we will meet our friends, we will meet our families, we will meet again », said the monarch.

The British population was even invited to sing “We’ll Meet Again” in May to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany.

