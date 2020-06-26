Lupe Vélez: She wanted to kill herself and it went wrong, the first Mexican actress in Hollywood | INSTAGRAM

Born in San Luis Potosí, artistically known with Lupe Vélez, she was an endearing actress, dancer and Mexican vedette who, due to her great talent and beauty, was a complete success within the Hollywood ranks.

Due to being so talented, she had the opportunity to work with renowned directors at that time, such as David W. Griffith, Todd Browning and Douglas Fairbanks, also recognized for her greatest and most famous love affair with actor Johnny Weissmuller.

« The story of my life? It is the story of a demon. And who wants to print the story of a demon? I’m wild, I can’t help it, ”was how Lupe Vélez answered a reporter’s incisive question about her existence, marked by passionate romances and explosive scenes of jealousy.

Who was the first Mexican star in Hollywood, decided to end his stormy life on December 13, 1944, when he was only 36 years old. But what was it that led her to make this decision? What could a woman so successful and desired by all be missing?

This news completely shocked Hollywood and the world, because the event happened the same night after giving a fantastic and fabulous party in his home, it was here that the legend began about the last hours in the life of the explosive Lupe.

It was known that Lupe was an explosive, passionate, energetic woman, she had a very strong personality, so much so that the guild called her « The Mexican Hurricane ». « You couldn’t help but feel attracted to Lupe Velez, » Gary Cooper wrote decades after his relationship with her ended. « She flashed, mugged and sparkled, and on set she was able to throw things if she thought it would do any good. »

Well, everything seems to indicate that it was precisely this explosive character of the actress, added to a new love disappointment, that led her to touch her lowest point in that turbulent December of 1944.

In an age where the term did not even exist, it is currently believed that the actress could have suffered from bipolar disorder and the abandonment of her most recent lover would only have exacerbated the symptoms, since Lupe could be fun and entertaining in a moment and the next, depressive and most violent.

The actress became pregnant with the French Harald Ramond, whom she met in 1943, but he refused to take responsibility. However, according to Gabriel Ramírez, author of the book Lupe Vélez, the actress who spat fire, the baby was actually from Arturo de Córdova, this remains unknown.

And, Lupe, as a fervent Catholic, Lupe could not bear the idea of ​​being a mother without being married and therefore would have made the decision to end her life. One more of the stories ensures that the fatal decision came after he found Arturo de Córdova with Harald in a very compromising situation.

The only official information to date is that Lupe offered a dinner at her Beverly Hills house and when she dismissed her guests she made the necessary arrangements to die, it was commented that after having a party at her house, the actress dressed in gala, He decorated his bedroom as if it were a sanctuary, and prepared to take an overdose of barbiturates.

However, her « magnificent plan » went wrong, as the toxins were incompatible with the last dinner that the actress had eaten, and, although the press of the time camouflaged the facts, Vélez did not lose his life due to excess medication, it was the blow to the sink when he went there to vomit.