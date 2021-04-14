She tells the truth, Frida Sofía does not lie, says Mhoni Vidente

Tells the truth, Frida Sofía does not lie, says Mhoni Vidente | Reform

Letters from Mhoni Seer have spoken and are in favor of Frida sofia. The famous Cuban decided to talk about the famous case of Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter and her statements about her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán and assures, Frida does not lie.

Mhoni Vidente was a guest on the television program Mimi Contigo in which she threw away her letters seeking to clarify the case of Frida Sofía. Despite the fact that many have turned their backs on the young woman, the Cuban assures that the model does not lie and the accusations towards her grandfather are a reality.

The seer shared that although it is something very difficult to accept or handle what was said by the daughter of Alejandra Guzman It is true and that even more women will come out who were affected by Enrique Guzmán.

Mhoni Vidente pointed out that the situation is greatly affecting the family and will also affect health, so Enrique Guzman you must take care, there is a lot of pressure you are handling.

Whoever became famous in the Sabadazo program indicated that there was 80% truth in what Frida Sofía said and that so far, her grandmother Silvia Pinal he is unaware of all the turmoil his family is in.

Mhoni assures that the family decided that the first actress did not find out what happened so as not to complicate her health; however, he assures that it will be strongly affected.

The magazine TV and Notes published an article in which, very contrary to what was publicly said, apparently, La Guzman if he believed his daughter and would have argued very strongly with her father in his brother Luis Enrique’s apartment for this reason.

They indicated that they were at the scene after Enrique Guzmán’s statements on television and that his daughter lost control.

They pointed out that the interpreter of Love again He pointed to his father as “sick” and reproached him for daring to have done something like that with his own granddaughter, they indicated that the situation was going to happen with just words, but Luis Enrique intervened.

After this, her brother caught up with La Guzmán in her apartment and convinced her to record a “neutral” video to show that everything was under control, in it, Alejandra Guzmán claimed to support her father and indicate that he was an example of a man, while he invited Frida Sofía to fix the situation and go to a therapist.

For her part, the young woman has said she is disappointed that her mother continues to support her grandfather, who also claims that he hurt her and her grandmother. However, Frida indicated that she respects each other’s speaking times, but that with her the chain of silence was broken.

Frida Sofía opened up in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, in which she spoke about everything and openly, she pointed out to her grandfather having caused him harm since she was five years old. The model and singer later shared that she felt liberated for having raised her voice and that she hoped that others who have been affected in the same way would do so and will seek help. The famous assures that she wants to heal.

Recently an alleged reconciliation between Alejandra Guzmán and Frida sofia it moved the viewers, this to be done over the phone and during a television program; However, grace collapsed at the end of it with a statement in which La Guzmán said that she was forced to speak with her daughter since she assures that she did not know they would find her with her.

The young woman did not like her mother’s words and after being greatly moved by the supposed reconciliation, she ended up separating again from Alejandra Guzmán.