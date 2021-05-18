She takes off her top, Niurka Marcos looks beautiful at 53 years old

Takes off her top, Niurka Marcos looks gorgeous at 53 years old | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful vedette Niurka Marcos has once again become the center of attention on social networks, upsetting her Instagram fans with some photographs, in which she stripped off her top and looked beautiful to her 53 years.

This is how the young woman did not miss the opportunity and shared a few Photographs in its Official instagram In which he appeared without a top on beaches and scenes worthy of a photo shoot, wearing a great body despite his age.

Everything indicates that he was in Zipolite, a mexico beach which belongs to the municipality of San Pedro Pochutla in the state of Oaxaca, that is, we can appreciate the beauty of Niurka next to the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

In addition, he was also placed on top of a swing of the hotel where he was staying in order to pass again without a top before the photographic camera that he was capturing her great beauty.

No doubt Niurka Marcos She is an expert in attracting attention and in addition to the photos she also uploaded a video in which she appears on a bunk lying down and tanning I know while the camera travels all over her figure so that they can continue to enjoy the great view that was happening in that place .

In this way Niurka achieved tens of thousands of likes in a short time and comments where they look for Carla and above all congratulate her for her great effort in staying so healthy and beautiful of course this through diets and a fitness life that takes many routines of exercise included.

A few weeks ago we were able to realize that the beautiful star was in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and was also involved in a scandal, in which she announced her leading man of that time, to which many theories arose.

As we know perfectly well, the singer and dancer does not mince words, she likes to talk whatever crosses her mind, which is why a few weeks ago she confirmed that her so scandalous relationship with the str1pper, which became known on social networks is “lovers.”

This is how Niurka published images that showed her in the arms of her personal trainer, who has accompanied her throughout various stages of her life: “Thanks to you, life of moments and adventures of time and of yourself, my life” was the footer of the controversial woman’s publication.

At the moment we can only continue to enjoy his new photos and all that he does for his fans on social networks and that we will bring you in Show News so you do not miss anything.