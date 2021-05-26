She steals hearts, Maribel Guardia models and shares love

Hearts are stolen, Maribel Guardia models and shares love | INSTAGRAM

As is the custom of the beautiful model Y Costa Rican driver, Maribel Guardia was in charge of sharing an excellent photograph in which her beauty became the center of attention before her loyal followers.

That’s right, this is the last publication placed in your Official instagram, in which she is modeling another dress that she received by parcel from the store who trusts her to be his representative and to do this kind of promotions on social media.

Thanks to Maribel’s incredible work, many users have managed to know the great quality of the clothing brand she uses and have been interested in buying some of her products so it could be said that your job as an influencer.

In the snapshot we can see how Maribel is wearing this great dress that has sections of fabric that appear to be skin-colored or that pierces the light through, so many considered it to be an excellent design.

Of course, many miss the model on television screens and surely she will too, however, she has been dedicating most of her time to that type of advertising, in a quite natural and entertaining way, always sharing all the days a photo of her in one of the corners of her home.

The photos of the host manage to have tens of thousands and I like it thanks to her fans who share the content and who help her in some way by assisting her profile by following her and giving her their respective likes.

Sometimes Maribel uses her stories to share a little bit about an event that she is experiencing, such as a recent birthday for one of the workers who work in her home and who help her a lot, which is why they celebrated it with great affection.

Of course, Maribel Guardia will continue to pamper us with incredible images, so we recommend that you continue to watch Show News and do not miss them because we will rescue and share with you to continue enjoying the incredible content that has been created simply with the photographer and from nice house.