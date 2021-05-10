She sought for 9 years to become a mother; gave birth to twins and they lost their lives after a pit bull attack



Apparently, the animal was jealous of the babies.

Photo: Gustavo Santana / Pexels

There are many women who unfortunately take a long time to become mothers And sometimes, they must use some other fertility treatment to fulfill their greatest desire.

When this happens, there is no greater happiness for them than to have their baby in their arms, becoming the greatest treasure of their lives and whom they promise to take care of even with their own lives.

Unfortunately, A young woman who had to wait more than 9 years to become a mother experienced the worst tragedy a few days after the birth of her twins, who died tragically.

The unfortunate event occurred in Piripá, in the state of Bahia, in Brazil. Elaine Novais, 29, was 26 days after giving birth to her twins Anne and Analú, the little ones being the greatest joy I have ever felt.

It turns out to be Elaine left her little ones for a moment alone at home. The babies were days away from home after spending a couple of weeks in the hospital for being born prematurely.

The mother had a pitbull dog as a pet And that day, while the mother was talking with one of her neighbors, the animal entered the room where the babies were and attacked them.

Hearing the pit bull and her babies crying, Elaine quickly entered the room, where she witnessed the terrible scene.

Immediately, he asked other neighbors for help and one of them, who is a nurse, came to his call. Although she quickly provided the twins with medical attention, unfortunately one died instantly and the other was transferred to a hospital but died hours later after suffering cardiac arrest.

According to reports in the local press, it is believed that the animal had suffered an attack of jealousy caused by the little attention that its owners gave it after becoming parents.

It is unknown at this time what was the fate of the pitbull.

