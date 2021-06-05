She sings in her ear, Kylie Jenner to Stassie and they model in a swimsuit

Kylie Jenner sings in her ear to Stassie and they model in a swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

In our lives there is always a person who adapts excellently to us and in this case Kylie Jenner has found hers her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou with whom the last 24 hours spent a lot of time and they went together to a elegant event.

On this occasion we will address some videos placed in the stories of the young sister of Kardashian Clan – Jenner, one in which she appears with her friend singing in her ear and the two modeling in a swimsuit.

The images were highly attractive for those users who enjoy the model who does not stop uploading pieces of content so that she can continue enjoying her entertainment, sharing a bit of her life and also the beautiful moments she is spending with her friend.

You may also be interested: Bella, Kylie Jenner impresses fans with her new product

In the video you can see how they love each other so much besides that “Stassie” He sends kisses to both her and the public of the famous who is this very aware.

In addition to uploading this cute and flirty video, she also uploaded a new photography in which she appears in a colorful bra that made her charms stand out brilliantly and look practically perfect as ever.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THEIR FLIRTY VIDEO TOGETHER

His publication achieved more than 6,600,000 likes in only six hours, so we can appreciate the great potential it has and the great attention it has on the Internet.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In addition, the young woman also took the opportunity to share some images of her products from her own brand Kylie Skin and is also preparing a new surprise for Karely Cosmetics in what has been her official Instagram account.

The renowned businesswoman is concerned about the well-being of her loyal consumers, as she is aware that after the age of 35, the loss of hyaluronic acid will be more noticeable in the skin, which is the organ that stores most of this protein, that is why it is good to incorporate it as a supplement to our diet or in our skin care routine.

The socialite deleted all the photos of Kylie Cosmetics and is about to launch a very big surprise in this regard, so we recommend that you keep an eye on Show News so you do not miss them as well as possible promotions, offers, new data and curiosities that arise from the beautiful Kylie.