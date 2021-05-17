She sets her newborn baby on fire because she “felt sorry” for having gotten pregnant

Sadly, there is many young women who get pregnant without wanting to and above all, that they live this experience alone in the face of the rejection of their family, which causes some to make terrible decisions regarding those lives that are coming their way.

A young 24-year-old woman, originally from Anapolis, Brazil, was arrested after she was found guilty of abandoning and setting her newborn son on fire on the street.

It turns out that a couple of days ago, a security camera that was on a street in that city captured the exact moment in which this young woman got out of a vehicle and entered an abandoned lot.

There, He left a box on the floor, which he sprayed with alcohol and set on fire. Hours later, residents of the place noticed that a dog was dragging something that looked like charred human remains, so they called the police, who confirmed that it was indeed the body of a newborn.

Quickly, the authorities reviewed the images from the camera in order to find the culprit of this act. After a couple of days of searching, they managed to find the girl, which they arrested.

In his questioning, heThe young woman indicated that she kept her pregnancy hidden out of “shame” to what his acquaintances and relatives might say, using belts and girdles. In addition, she indicated that she was thinking of having an abortion because she did not want to have the baby, but she did not have the financial resources to be able to perform it.

Also, He assured that he did not want to upset his mother, since she is ill and the news of her pregnancy could “kill” her. In addition, the girl’s boyfriend, who was also questioned, asserted that he was not aware of her pregnancy and that he was not the father of the child, since he indicated that she had cheated on him with a foreigner, assuring that he was the true father of the child. In addition, he promised her that the abortion would be performed.

Finally, the woman explained that after giving birth, she was with the baby for more than a week, she breastfed him only the first day and that she did not know if her son was alive or dead when she left him inside the box on the vacant lot. Although he did feel that his body was emitting heat when he put it in the box.

Now, he will face charges for the crime of aggravated homicide and concealment of the body, although the authorities will investigate if the child lost his life due to burns or if he had already died before.

