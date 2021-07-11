She said she was sick and went to the Eurocup semifinal; her boss saw her on television

The passion for soccer can we bring tears to happiness … and in some cases to feign illness so as not to miss a game.

Recently British media released the case of Nina Farooqi, a woman that she pretended to be sick to miss work and run away to see the semi-final of the Eurocup between England and Denmark.

Apparently the plan was going quite well for Nina, until a small mistake led her to appear on national television celebrating a goal for the English team, the same transmission that was seen by her boss.

As you may know, things did not go well for her and, after being ‘balconeada’ on national television, she was fired.

Nina tells British media that the day after football match She received a message from her boss telling her that it was better not to bother going to work, because she was fired.

This case went viral on social media and there were comments of all kinds, some supporting Nina’s action and others defending the company that fired her.

The truth is that Nina assures that she would do it again.

