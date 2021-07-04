she replied with a taunt

Fabián Pérez, reporter for the Cuatro Todo es Mentira program, is making people talk on Twitter thanks to the questions he asked the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this Thursday, after the appointment of Toni Cantó as director of the Spanish Office of the Community of Madrid.

At a press conference, the journalist asked the PP leader about “that Spanish office that has given so much to talk about in the last hours.” “Could you explain to me why you have created an office to defend and spread Spanish when in Spain the Instituto Cervantes already does that on behalf of all Spaniards, including Madrid?”

Ayuso reacted with irony to the question: “Thank you very much for the question, for the kind question.” That said, the president of the Community of Madrid affirmed that “it has nothing to do” or that “the activities of Cervantes are complementary” with what the autonomous governments can do.

“Today the capital of Spanish in the world in audiovisual production is in the United States”, argued Ayuso before stating that Castilian is the “most widespread language through music and does not have the epicenter in its own capital” .

In addition, he assured that Spanish students “do not write as before” or read the classics as before. After that, Fabián Ruiz read a phrase by Toni Cantó at the press conference: “The language always ends up showing itself as just another beach bar.” “I don’t know if you consider that you have given Mr. Cantó a beach bar and I would also like you to explain to me, you feel …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.