I told Laurie Garrett that she could change her name for Cassandra. Anyway, everyone calls it that now.

She and I were on Zoom (videoconference program) – and she picked up a 2017 book, Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Catastrophes. The work notes that Laurie, the Pulitzer Prize for journalism, predicted not only the impact of HIV, but also the emergence and spread across the globe of more contagious pathogens.

“I’m doubly Cassandra,” said Laurie. It is also mentioned with great prominence in a recent Vanity Fair article by David Ewing Duncan on “The coronavirus Cassandras”.

Cassandra, as we know, was a Greek prophetess condemned to make unwanted predictions. And what Laurie predicted most directly – in her 1994 bestseller, The Coming Plague, and in the books and speeches that followed, including lectures – is a pandemic like the current one.

Laurie sensed that she was close. So, for the most part, what I wanted to ask her was what she sees in the near future. Stay strong. Your crystal ball is dark.

Despite the stock market crash because of that, Remdesivir (antiviral drug) probably won’t guarantee that we can get out of this, she told me. It does not represent a cure, he said, and stressed that the most important conclusions to date concern the fact that it will only shorten the recovery of covid-19 patients. “While we need a cure or a vaccine”.

But she is unable to predict a vaccine as early as next year, because covid-19 will remain a crisis for much longer.

“I tell everyone that my forecast is about 36 months and this is the best possible scenario,” he said.

“I’m sure it will come in waves,” he added. “It will not be a tsunami sweeping the United States in one go, that it will withdraw. It will happen in microwaves arising in Des Moines and then in New Orleans, then in Houston, and so on, and it will affect people’s way of thinking about all kinds of things. “

They will have to reassess the importance of travel. They will have to reassess their use of mass transport. They will review the need for business meetings in person. They will reevaluate sending their children to study at a university in another state. So, I asked, is the phrase “back to normal”, to which everyone clings, a fantasy?

“This is the story unfolding right in front of us,” said Laurie. “Did we ‘go back to normal’ after 9/11? No. We created a whole new normal. We became a state against terror. And it affected everything. From there, we couldn’t enter a building without showing it. the identity and go through a metal detector, and we were no longer able to get on a plane as we always did. That’s what will happen in this case. “

They will not be metal detectors, but a seismic change in relation to our expectations, what we support, the way we adapt. Perhaps also in political engagement, Laurie pointed out.

If the United States suffers the next wave of coronavirus infections “with the rich who, in the meantime, got a little richer thanks to the pandemic protecting themselves, selling short, doing all the disgusting things they usually do, while we get out of our rabbit holes and we realize: ‘Oh my God, not only are everyone unemployed or underemployed and they don’t earn enough to support themselves or pay their rent, but now suddenly these bastards who flew private helicopters, fly in jets private and own an island they usually retreat to, and they don’t care if the streets are safe or not ‘, and I think we may have a gigantic political cataclysm. “

“As soon as we leave our dens and see what a population of 25% of the unemployed is like,” he added, “maybe we will also see what collective hatred is like.”

Laurie Garrett has been on my radar since the early 1990s, when she worked for Newsday and did some of the best reporting everywhere on AIDS. The Pulitzer was awarded to him in 1996 for his Ebola coverage in Zaire. She is a researcher at the Harvard School of Public Health, was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and was a consultant on the film Contagion.

In other words, your experience and skills have been in demand for a long time. But never like now.

Every morning, she opens her e-mail and “there are requests from Argentina, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Morocco, Turkey,” he said. “Not to mention all American requests.” That was when I felt bad because I was taking more than an hour of your time, on April 27th. Still, I asked for another 30 minutes for April 30th.

She said she was not surprised that the coronavirus had caused such devastation, that China had minimized what was happening or that the reaction in several countries was sloppy and slow. After all, she is Cassandra.

But there is a part of the story that she could not predict: that the term of comparison for carelessness and slowness would be the United States.

“I could never imagine that,” he said. “Never”.

Among the highlights, in a negative sense, is President Donald Trump’s initial acceptance of assurances made by President Xi Jinping that everything would work out well; his scandalous complacency, from late January to mid-March; its defense of unproven treatments; his reflections on absurd cures; its abdication of solid federal guidance to states; and the fact that he shies away, even at this moment, from presenting a broad and detailed strategy to contain the coronavirus.

As I have been following Laurie Garrett’s work for a long time, I can attest that she is not linked to partisanship. For example, she praised George W. Bush for his fight against HIV in Africa.

However, she said Trump “is the most incompetent and reckless buffoon imaginable”.

And she is shocked that the U.S. is unable to lead a global response to this crisis, partly also because science and scientists are so degraded by Trump.

Referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta and their analogues abroad, he said: “I heard testimonies from all the CDCs in the world – the European CDC, the African CDC, China – and they they say, “In general, we always go to Atlanta first, but we don’t hear any response.” Nothing happens there. They destroyed him, gagged him. I can’t get any answers from there. No one there feels safe to speak. did you see anything important and vital leave the CDC? “

The problem, she said, is bigger than Trump and older than his presidency. The United States has never invested enough in public health. The rich and famous often seek out doctors who find new and better ways to treat heart disease, cancer, etc. The great political debate is about the access of individuals to the health system.

And what the United States needs most right now, he pointed out, is not this fuss about tests, tests, tests, because there will never be super-fast, super-reliable tests to determine right away who can safely enter a crowded work environment or in any other environment, in fact, the scenario that some people have in mind.

The United States needs reliable information, numerous rigorously structured studies on the prevalence and lethality of coronavirus infections in certain subgroups of people, so that governors and mayors can draft laws for social distance and sensitive, sustainable reopenings in accordance with the situation of each place.

The United States needs a federal government that promotes and helps to coordinate this strategy, not a government in which experts like Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx step on eggs around the president’s paternal ego. / TRANSLATION OF ANNA CAPOVILLA

