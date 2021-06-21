She murders her husband and removes his organs to “save herself from the end of the world”

A terrible crime was registered a few days ago in the town of Tacoma, Washington, where a woman murdered her husband, claiming that he did so for a “divine commission.”

The 31-year-old victim’s name was Nicholas Andrew Bunten, whose family reported him missing to authorities after spending several days without being able to contact him.

It was on June 8 when elements of the local police went to Nicholas’s house; there his wife opened them, who told them that they could not see him because her husband was sleeping, which seemed quite suspicious.

Due to the attitude of the woman, identified as Janae Bunten, the police intervened to remove the couple’s children from the home, fearing for their safety.

Seconds later, Janae began to turn on and off the lights in her house and with rifle in hand, she went out to the street to shoot the agents; however, one of them also took out his firearm, activated it and wound her.

Then the police entered the house and fThat was where Nicholas’s body was discovered in one of the bathrooms. He had 2 gunshot wounds.

The autopsy revealed that in fact, the man died from the shots, but not only that, his wife opened his stomach and removed several organs, for which he was accused of murder in the second degree.

In their statement, the victim’s parents affirmed that their daughter-in-law had been acting strange for several days, since He claimed that she was “the bride of God” and that the end of the world was very near.

Furthermore, the children never discovered their father’s body because the mother told them that he was doing “spiritual things”.

