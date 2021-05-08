She makes a confession, Celia Lora tells what it is like to live with her parents

Makes confession, Celia Lora tells what it is like to live with her parents | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model Y Mexican driver Celia Lora has not stopped producing content in several months, practically every day uploading something to her social mediaBe it your Instagram, Twitter, and even your YouTube channel.

This time we will address your last video placed in the official YouTube channel that he opened in, which has been uploading practically a video every week always touching topics of interest to his fans.

That’s right, now he decided to touch on the subject of what it is like to live with his parents, one that of course is one of the biggest curiosities of his audience who all know his father Alex Lora the legendary vocalist of the Mexican rock band The Tri.

That’s right, they often wondered what it was like to live with the rock star and she confessed that since she was little she saw them rehearse at home and that therefore nothing strange was done to her, even something very normal was done to her, she only saw it as her work and that was.

Of course, she accompanied him to various tours and was always very involved, in fact she sometimes went on stage with her father to play the congas and participate in the rehearsal a bit, something that he liked a lot and even made him think that Maybe she would like music so much that she would dedicate herself to it, but as we have seen, it was not like that, but she became a creator of entertainment.

Celia Lora confesses that living with her parents is not what everyone thinks, many would think that it is full of parties, disorder and much more, however, it is a quiet family that enjoys the comfort of their home and that only that party is the time to go out to touch.

In fact, it has not been a long time since she left living with them, she has lived alone for a little time and has experienced freedom in a way that she never imagined, likewise she also confessed that if it were up to her parents, she was still at home, well they miss her so much.

But as we know, Celia is an independent and free woman who really enjoys living life the way she wants, so now that she earns her own money working with her YouTube channel participating in various MTV programs, Reality Shows and others, she has managed to obtain that which was always one of his greatest dreams.

Other netizens were curious about the first boyfriend that the young woman had and how her parents took him, however, she decided to talk about the most recent one that was from Israel and that even made her father think some suspicions about the young man that of course it had all the look of those places and it was feared that it was related to something negative that also happens there, but that we will not mention here for good reasons.

Of course, the best thing about the video is being able to spend time with Celia Lora, the young woman who has an excellent personality, a sense of humor and who tells anecdotes in a very unique way, so we recommend that you better watch it on your own. and enjoy it.