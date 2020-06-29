Niurka Marcos reveals new look and was the target of criticism: She looks like the chimoltrufia | Instagram

Cuban Laexvedette Niurka Marcos She was heavily criticized after sharing her followers her new look change: It seems Chimoltrufia was read in one of the comments.

The critics and negative comments focused on the call « The emperor« After he revealed his new look change to his fans, which earned him endless criticism.

The exactrix decided to make a radical change and chose to cut his hair more than what you are used to.

The famous, published through a video on the platform of Tik Tok, where in his own way, he highlighted the power of changes and how important they are to one in life.

All the changes are good, be it from home, from ‘look’ or from husband, if you think well, focus and hashtag! Look for change, look for it, « Niurka said in a TikTok video.

It is worth mentioning that the controversy artist He has always stood out for saying and doing what he thinks without regard and this time was no exception, nothing kept him to renew himself.

And although many of the fans of the artist They agreed, there were also a large number of negative comments in which users only sought to criticize her for her personality, her new image and even her way of expressing herself.

Ridiculous and vulgar as always, it reads in the comments, « It looks like ‘La Chimoltrufia’ », « It must change, the way of speaking, of expressing oneself and leaving drugs and alcohol, its consumption is too noticeable ».

A few weeks ago, the ex-dancer joined the popular Tik Tok platform where so far she has already shared several videos, same that can also be seen from your account Instagram, this has contributed to the so-called « bebenius« (fan and followers of the famous) keep track of his steps on the famous network.

Until now, « the emperor« It has not reacted to strong comments that lashed out at its latest activity on the popular platform for Tik Tok.