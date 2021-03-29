She leaves her boyfriend and what he does to be able to talk to her already has more than 45,000 ‘likes’

Stock image of a mobile. (Photo: Jose A. Bernat Bacete via Getty Images)

The strategy of a young man after leaving him with his partner has gone viral on social networks.

A user has collected the messages after a tweeter confessed to leaving him with her boyfriend. “He was a bastard with me and I blocked him from all sides,” he said.

What her ex-boyfriend did to be able to talk to her was to send her the minimum amount of money through Bizum, the mobile application to make transfers through the contact list.

In the first of those that have been shared, the boyfriend sends him a 50 cent shipment and asks him to please unblock him from social networks: “I can only write to you here, unblock me and we’ll talk, I’m sorry and I love you very much , please”.

In another transfer from Bizum, the boyfriend insists on wanting to talk: “Look Laura, I can’t take it anymore, this is the last one. I have almost 3 euros and this is the last. I just want to explain things to you, I understand that you don’t want to go back, it’s just talking. Give me signs, please ”.

In a matter of one weekend, the post has surpassed 45,000 likes and 5,000 shares.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.