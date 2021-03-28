She is the third in discord in the marriage of Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra

Then the funny dimes and tell-tales began, first with Eugenio asking his wife: “Shut up, now! Why did you throw her out of bed?”, To which Rosaldo replied: “Because he won’t let me sleep.” Worried, the comedian assured him that he would have to keep Fiona company on the floor and sleep with her there.

“So you prefer Fiona than me?” Alessandra asked indignantly, to which Derbez said: “No! But poor thing, no way for her to stay here alone.” Rosaldo couldn’t take it anymore and yells at him, “What about me? Look, I’m here alone, alone!”, To which he insists on saying: “But you’re going to sleep in bed and I’m here with her.”

In the end, Eugenio only succeeded in commenting: “You really don’t have a mother … Fiona, you don’t have a mother because your mother threw you out of bed”, Alessandra turned back: “You’re very bad!”, Which ends this video of “celebration” that has achieved more than 400 thousand Likes and more than 1,400 comments.

Before, more seriously, the vocalist of Sentidos Opuestos wanted to thank life for the opportunity to make a path next to the protagonist of ‘No refunds are accepted’: “Today we are celebrating 15 years together! Happy Anniversary my love @ederbez.

“I can’t believe that 15 years have passed since that magical and unforgettable day we fell in love. Thank you for all these years of wonderful experiences, incredible adventures, deep learning, dreams come true and immense love. I love you with all my being.” , Rosaldo posted, next to one of his first photos.