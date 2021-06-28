She is the first trans woman to land a popularly elected position in Edomex

CHALCO, State of Mexico.- Since his childhood, Rosaura Carrasco she struggled to be recognized, knowing that although her body was that of a child, there was a woman inside her. Today she is the first trans woman to obtain a popularly elected position in the State of Mexico, which is why, as of January, the Chalco city council will be the fourth councilor.

‘Rossy’, as they affectionately call her, is the fifth of six siblings and ensures that she was always supported by her family, when she was studying at Conalep she decided to dress as a woman and managed to qualify as a stylist.

Although initially she felt fulfilled, there were not many job opportunities due to her sexual preference, however Rosaura had the concern to study a career, to improve herself, so she entered the University to study Social Work in the 2013-2017 generation with her original name and in 2018 she was the first woman to obtain recognition under gender diversity.

This, after the Gender Equality law came out in Mexico City in 2015, for which she processed her new birth certificate becoming Rosaura and once she graduated, she began to work as a social worker at the Justice Center for Women of Amecameca in the Prosecutor’s Office specialized in crimes related to gender violence.

Rosaura is also the first trans woman public servant to be in the Prosecutor’s Office.

At 43, Rosaura seeks to help recognize the rights of the LGBTTTI + community, both in her municipalities in Chalco and the State of Mexico. He has sought in the State Congress the recognition of gender, equal marriage and fought the issue of conversion therapies, hate crimes.

Today ‘Rossy’ is elected councilor, having participated in the roster headed by Mayor Miguel Gutiérrez, who won his re-election and now seeks from his seat to continue promoting the recognition of sexual diversity: “that we become visible, we make ourselves noticed in society, we are also people who can contribute to society, there is still a lot of work to be done, the issue of lack of identity recognition of trans women does not allow them to access basic services such as having an identity, being able to have a document that it accredits them as citizens with rights, that it recognizes you under the gender that you identify yourself ”, he pointed out.

Thus today, she became the first woman from Sexual Diversity to win a popularly elected position in the State of Mexico.

